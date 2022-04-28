Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

