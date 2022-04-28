Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Molina Healthcare worth $189,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $323.84 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

