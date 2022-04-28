Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 4,735 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 120,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 49,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 355,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%.

