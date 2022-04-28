Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $64.34.

