Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 2,686 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 282.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

