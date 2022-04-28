Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $113.87 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

