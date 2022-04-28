Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of E.W. Scripps worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after acquiring an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,095,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.70. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

