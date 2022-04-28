Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

