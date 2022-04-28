Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of MNST opened at $86.75 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

