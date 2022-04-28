Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $208.18 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

