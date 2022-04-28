Keybank National Association OH Has $972,000 Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $63,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413 shares of company stock worth $231,787 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -331.18%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

