Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

