Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 190,941 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,060.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

