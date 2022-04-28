iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

