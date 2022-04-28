Keybank National Association OH Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

KNX stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

