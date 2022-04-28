Keybank National Association OH Buys 16,721 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

