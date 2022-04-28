Keybank National Association OH Invests $1 Million in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

