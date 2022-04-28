Keybank National Association OH Has $1 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $5,078,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $125.18 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

