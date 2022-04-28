Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 337,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.
CPB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.
Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
