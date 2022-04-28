Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 337,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.