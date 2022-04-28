iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68.

