Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 195,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

KMX opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.15 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

