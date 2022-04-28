STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in STERIS by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in STERIS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in STERIS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in STERIS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.