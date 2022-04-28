Keybank National Association OH Has $1.05 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,076,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 378,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

