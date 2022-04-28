Keybank National Association OH Sells 43 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 67,727 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $402.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.60 and its 200-day moving average is $386.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.