Keybank National Association OH Takes $1.02 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of AMN opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

