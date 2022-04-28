Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $171.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.26 and a 200 day moving average of $191.10. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

