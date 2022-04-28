Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

