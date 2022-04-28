Keybank National Association OH Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 546.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

