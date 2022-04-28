Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM opened at $134.62 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

