Keybank National Association OH Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,155. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

