Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,986 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $244.22 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $262.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

