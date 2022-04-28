Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

