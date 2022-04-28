Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.