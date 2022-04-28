Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

