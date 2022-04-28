Keybank National Association OH Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -461.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

