Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 94.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 164.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.65 and a 52 week high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

