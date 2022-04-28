Keybank National Association OH Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

