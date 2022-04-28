Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,538,596 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,538,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.37% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

