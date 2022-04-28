Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 268,475 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 615.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Herc worth $48,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $18,521,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

NYSE HRI opened at $126.96 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.87.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

