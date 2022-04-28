Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,951 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Twist Bioscience worth $47,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,104. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Twist Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

