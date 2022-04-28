SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,446 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 27.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

