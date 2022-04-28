Keybank National Association OH Sells 35,397 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,397 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $99.98 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.91.

