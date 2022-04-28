SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 50,177 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $30.44 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 510 ($6.50) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 515 ($6.56) in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

