NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NetEase worth $48,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 15.1% during the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after buying an additional 583,113 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12.9% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,772,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,810,000 after purchasing an additional 315,887 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NTES opened at $89.06 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
