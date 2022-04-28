Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 88,119 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nucor worth $48,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $158.99 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

