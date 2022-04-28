Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 70.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $310,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.24. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

