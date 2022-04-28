Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 512,863 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 7,529.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Innospec worth $46,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 92.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Innospec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Innospec by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOSP stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.30. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

