SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.