Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of MYR Group worth $46,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG opened at $85.41 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.