SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $94.49.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

